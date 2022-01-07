With more expensive oil, Petrobras dividends could yield 27% in 2022 – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), recognized for its highs dividends, may pay US$ 18 billion or 27% dividend yield in 2022, driven by the high price of the Petroleum Brent.

THE Credit Suisse predicts that the barrel will reach US$ 75 in 2022.

According to the Swiss bank’s calculations, this amount could be paid even before the sale of Petrobras refineries.

Considering the divestment, the state-owned company will increase its cash flow by US$ 12 billion this year, an additional 17% yield.

For 2022, the sale of assets includes 5% of the Búzios field, the Isaac Sabbá refinery, in Amazonas, the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), in Paraná, and other oil fields, such as Albacora, Albacora Leste, Cluster Potiguar, Bahia Terra Pole, Carmópolis Pole, Urucu, among others.

But not without risks…

Credit points out that the scenario would be more positive, were it not for the 2022 presidential elections. In the bank’s view, the company’s fuel price policy will be debated among the candidates, which will lead to share prices.

“Your actions will likely capture volatility throughout the year […] It is widely known in the market that Petrobras’ high yields pose substantial risks”, he adds.

Even so, Credit Suisse has an outperform recommendation, or above the market average, with a target price of US$14 for ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, in Portuguese).