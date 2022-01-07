With one more on the court, Zopone/Unimed is defeated by Paulistano

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Enzo Ruiz, from Zopone/Unimed, tries to get past Su Sommer, from Paulistano

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was defeated by Paulistano, last Thursday (6), by 98-97, in a match held at the Pana de Pressure gymnasium. With the result, the Dragon, which is already guaranteed in the Super 8, remains in fifth position on the leaderboard, with 10 wins and 4 losses.

Short of guard Larry Taylor and pivot Rafael Hettsheimeir, who tested positive for Covid-19, the starting quintet from Bauru included: Dontrell Brite, Felipe Vezaro, Enzo Ruiz, Alex Garcia and Gabriel Jaú. The team from the Capital came to Bauru with only seven players because of an outbreak of coronavirus in their squad.

In the first quarter, Paulistano, with great use in pitches, got the better of 25 to 17. In the second quarter, Bauru grew in the game, came to draw in 35 points, but ended up suffering a new streak of points from Paulistano and ended up finishing the partial at a disadvantage against the rival, 45 to 41. Alex Garcia was the goal scorer for the Bauru team in the first two quarters with 13 points.

In the second half, the balance prevailed in the third partial, the teams alternated in command of the scoreboard and Paulistano followed with a four-point advantage at the end of the partial, 68-64.

In the last quarter, the team from São Paulo started better. Amidst this, after confusion between players, Alex Garcia and Gabriel Jaú, from Bauru, were excluded from the game in the sum of technical fouls and unsportsmanlike fouls. In the same bid, Doria, from Paulistano, was also eliminated.

As a result, Paulistano lost Danilo Fuzaro and Arthur, who broke the limit of five fouls and had only four players available. With more athlete on court, Zopone/Unimed continued fighting and reduced the difference from Paulistano to just three points in the final stretch, when they had the chance of a draw in free throws by Enzo Ruiz. However, the winger wasted one of the shots and the score was 98-97 for the visitors.

After the match, coach Jorge Guerra evaluated the match. “Today was a very unusual day for Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket. We started in the morning tests losing Larry and Rafael, two of the main players in the team, so it is difficult to maintain the structure of the team, even for the relay. there were also seven embezzlements, but only one with great minutes, so much so that they didn’t feel it, as they had practically all of the normal relay. They played a very good game, we couldn’t meet in the game, but the team had the spirit and the same with all the difficulties and errors of refereeing. In my opinion, I’ve never seen something so confusing, reaching the point of expelling the two best players in our team in the end”, he analyzed.

“We’ll look at the editions and as far as we can, we’ll make complaints to the League, but regardless of that, Paulistano deserved the victory, played better the whole game and our team fought the way they could, lost, but it was worth it for the spirit , that’s what’s important”, concluded the commander from Bauru Basket.

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket’s next game will be on Sunday (9), at 11 am, against Minas, in Belo Horizonte. This Friday, the cast, the technical committee and the entire staff of Bauru will undergo a new Covid-19 test before the trip to the capital of Minas Gerais.