With Paulo Sousa, Flamengo has already brought 12 reinforcements for 2022

Flamengo performs adjustments in the football department to return to being a strong and winning team in Brazil. In all, the rubro-negro club has already made 12 signings for the 2022 season.

However, most reinforcements, for now, refer to the women’s team. Coach Paulo Sousa is the main signing so far.

To have Portuguese, Flamengo had to accept the arrival of six more professionals. See the list of reinforcements below:

1- Paulo Sousa

The Portuguese coach signed a two-year contract. Paulo Sousa’s salary and technical commission will cost a million dollars each month.

“(Flamengo) is an extraordinary club, big and that breathes victory. This is certainly what we have to create in our culture on a daily basis”, said the coach.

2- Victor Sanchez

To bring Paulo Sousa, Flamengo had to accept the various advisors that the Portuguese has on the technical committee. One of them is assistant Victor Sanchez.

3- Manuel Cordeiro

The professional is the second technical assistant of the commission.

4- Cosimo Cappagli

This is the analyst of the technical committee of the Portuguese professional.

5- Paulo Grilo

This is Flamengo’s new goalkeeper coach.

6- LLuis Room

The professional is one of the physical trainers of the new Flemish commission.

7- Antônio Gomes

This is the second physical trainer of the commission led by Paulo Sousa.

8- Luís Andrade

In addition to Paulo Sousa, the rubro-negro team will also have one more Portuguese coach. Luís Andrade arrives to command the women’s team. The professional was at Benfica until he was hired.

9- Chris

The midfielder was hired from São Paulo, where she had been since 2017 and was champion of the Ladies Cup.

10- Gisseli

The player was hired from Grêmio

11- Leidiana

The player was hired from the Railway

12- Dudley

The Brazilian national team player is the most recent signing made official by Mengão. Duda was in São Paulo.

