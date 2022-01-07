With shorter wires, Virginia Fonseca exhibits a new look on the web and Zé Felipe baba: ”It’s beautiful!”

Digital influencer Virginia Fonseca adopts a shorter look for 2022 and draws praise from fans by showing a new look

New year, new hair! the digital influencer Virginia Fonseca (22) decided to change the look!

On Thursday, 06, the businesswoman gave her look a makeover and bet on a shorter cut.

the little girl’s mother Maria Alice, 7 months old, enchanted his followers by showing the change in blond hair, made in São Paulo by the hair stylist Romeo Philip. In her Instagram feed, she shared the transformation, and Joe Felipe (23) was melted by the beloved.

“I’m ready for you, 2022!!! The MOOD is: DETACHED. By him: @romeufelipe”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“AMEIII”, he said Gabi Brandt. “It’s locoooo, I love you. You look beautiful, my love”, declared Zé in the comments of the post. “I loved it”, exalted Morea Silva (19). “The woman is too beautiful”, if melted a fan.

On her channel, she posted a video with more details of the change in the wires.

Virginia Fonseca reveals that she suspected a new pregnancy

Virginia Fonseca told fans that she took pregnancy tests after a suspected new pregnancy. “Guys, my direct [do Instagram] it just has, like: ‘You’re pregnant, you’re pregnant, I’m feeling that you’re stressed’. I’m really stressed these days, but I’m not pregnant, I’ve already taken 70 pregnancy tests. I also thought I was, but I’m not, guys. I’ve done a thousand tests, I’m not. Denied pregnancy“joked the blonde.

Check out:





