Without Neymar, FIFA announces a trio of finalists for the best in the world award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah form the award-nominated trio

This Friday (7), FIFA announced the three nominees for the award the best. The finalists are: Robert Lewandowski, of Bayern Munchen, Lionel Messi, of Paris Saint-Germain, and Mohammed Salah, of Liverpool.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

With that, the list of 10 names was reduced to three. Remember that the attacker Neymar was among the nominees initially, but was not elected to the final trio.

See below the 10 indicated initially:

The awards ceremony will take place virtually on January 17th in Zurich, Switzerland.

For the female category of the the best, the finalists are Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, Barcelona and Spanish national team players, and Sam Kerr, Chelsea and Australian national team athlete.

Last Wednesday (5), the organization had announced the three goalkeepers who are candidates for the award. Are they: Édouard Mendy, from Chelsea, Manuel Neuer, from Bayern Munich, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, from PSG.

In the female, are the goalkeepers Ann-Katrin Berger, English champion with Chelsea, Christian Endler, French champion with PSG, and Canadian Olympic champion in Tokyo 2021 Stephanie Labbe, who defends Rosengård, from Sweden.

The Best Trophy Getty Images

On the technical side, they are: Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel, from Chelsea, and Roberto Mancini, from the national team of Italy.

For women’s football, the trio is formed by Luis Cortes, from Barcelona, ​​the English Emma Hayes, from Chelsea, and the Dutch Sarina Wiegman, technique of the English team.