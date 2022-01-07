Without Neymar, FIFA announces three The Best finalists: Messi, Lewandowski and Salah | international football

This Friday, FIFA announced the three finalists for The Best 2021 award, given to the best player in the world in the European season. Messi , Lewandowski and Salah will compete for the honor on the 17th, at a ceremony held in Zurich, Switzerland . The Polish is the current holder of first place in the awards, when he defeated the Argentine, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Finalist in 2017, Neymar is out of the top 3 for the fourth consecutive year. Among the women, the finalists are Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, both from Barcelona, ​​and Sam Kerr, from Chelsea. The announcement was made by ex-player Kristine Lilly, from the United States, and ex-player Sami Khedira, from Germany.

Held since 2016 with this nomenclature, The Best award has Cristiano Ronaldo as the biggest winner, having been voted the best in the world in 2016 and 2017. If he wins for the second year in a row, Robert Lewandowski draws with the Portuguese ace.

From 2010 to 2016, the FIFA award was merged with the Ballon d’Or, from France Football magazine, in what was called the FIFA Ballon D’or. From 1991 to 2009, the entity independently awarded the best player in the world. Counting all the FIFA nomenclatures, the biggest winner is Lionel Messi (6), surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo (5).

lionel Messi is the top finalist for The Best, only missing out on the 2018 edition. The Argentine equals Cristiano Ronaldo, with five finals. The Portuguese is not in the top 3 for the first time since 2016. Messi won, just over a month ago, the Ballon d’Or award, given by France Football magazine.

Current winner of The Best award, Robert Lewandowski tries, for the second consecutive time, to surpass Lionel Messi at the FIFA awards. The 48 goals in 40 games in the 2020/21 season make the Pole strong in the fight for the honor. In France Football’s Golden Ball, Lewa took second place.

Third place in The Best of 2018, the Egyptian returns to the top 3 of FIFA. Three seasons ago, he was overtaken by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Mohamed Salah is going through a great phase at Liverpool, but it is important to point out that the award refers to the 2020/21 season.

