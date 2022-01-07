Without Neymar, FIFA announces three The Best finalists: Messi, Lewandowski and Salah | international football

This Friday, FIFA announced the three finalists for The Best 2021 award, given to the best player in the world in the European season. Messi, Lewandowski and Salah will compete for the honor on the 17th, at a ceremony held in Zurich, Switzerland . The Polish is the current holder of first place in the awards, when he defeated the Argentine, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Finalist in 2017, Neymar is out of the top 3 for the fourth consecutive year. Among the women, the finalists are Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, both from Barcelona, ​​and Sam Kerr, from Chelsea. The announcement was made by ex-player Kristine Lilly, from the United States, and ex-player Sami Khedira, from Germany.

Carried out under this nomenclature for the sixth time, The Best award has Lionel Messi as the only finalist in all editions. The Argentine leaves behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not been in the top 3 for the first time since 2016. Messi won, just over a month ago, the Ballon d’Or award, given by France Football magazine.

Current winner of The Best award, Robert Lewandowski tries, for the second time in a row, to overcome Lionel Messi in the FIFA awards. The 48 goals in 40 games in the 2020/21 season make the Pole strong in the fight for the honor. In France Football’s Golden Ball, Lewa took second place.

Third place in The Best of 2018, the Egyptian returns to the top 3 of FIFA. Mohamed Salah is going through a great phase at Liverpool, but it is important to point out that the award refers to the 2020/21 season.

Check out the finalists for other The Best awards below:

Donnarumma (Milan-PSG)

Mendy (Chelsea)

Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Puskas Award (most beautiful goal)

Erik Lamela (Tottenham/Sevilla)

Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Christiane Endler (PSG)

Stephanie Labbé (PSG)

Best coach – women’s football