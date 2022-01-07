World Records More Than 2.5 Million Covid Cases For 4th Day In A Row | World

Amid the proliferation of the highly contagious omicron variant of the new coronavirus, the world has recorded more than 2.5 million cases of Covid-19 for the fourth day in a row.

Monday (3): 2.52 million new infected

Tuesday (4): 2.54 million

Wednesday (5): 2.51 million

Thursday (6): 2.52 million

Before the current wave, the record for new infections was 905,000 cases in 24 hours, registered on April 25, 2021, amid the health chaos caused in India by the delta variant.

There are already more than 10 million new infected just this week and more than 13 million in the last 7 days.

Amid the explosion of people infected by omicrons, the director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Thursday about the risk of the “tsunami of cases”.

Tedros said that this current wave is so big and fast that it is overcrowding hospitals and driving health professionals away: “The omicron may seem less severe, but it cannot be considered light”.

World beats record for new Covid cases in 1 week, WHO warns

The current outbreak is mainly driven by the United States, which registered 4.22 million cases of Covid-19 in just 1 week.

The 10 countries with the most confirmed cases in the last 7 days are:

United States: 4.22 million France: 1.44 million United Kingdom: 1.27 million Italy: 994 thousand Spain: 789 thousand Argentina: 418 thousand India: 387 thousand Australia: 367 thousand Turkey: 345 thousand Canada: 283 thousand

Despite the explosion in the number of infected, the number of deaths in the world continues on a downward trajectory.

With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, the moving average of deaths is below 6,000 per day for the 1st time since October 2020.

The average is even below the first wave of the pandemic, in April 2020 (when it peaked at 7.1 thousand).

The record of deaths in 1 day in the world remains on January 20, 2021 (18 thousand), a day that also marks the record in the US (4,400).

The 10 countries with the most deaths from Covid-19 in the last 7 days are:

United States: 8,795 Russia: 5697 Poland: 2,896 India: 2,098 Germany: 1,707 Vietnam: 1,476 France: 1,462 Ukraine: 1,378 Italy: 1,227 United Kingdom: 1,096

The data are compiled by “Our World in Data”, a project linked to Oxford University.