Xbox Series X|S: dev mode maintained, emulation via RetroArch remains relevant

At the end of 2020, we received information that did not fail to please us, the Xbox Series X and S could become emulation platforms like the Raspberry Pi, in addition to technological power. However, access to the developer mode remains a necessity for those who want to turn their console into an emulation monster. But the question remains: will this mode remain accessible to everyone?

For some time, therefore, it has been possible for anyone with a developer account to load an “unofficial” program like RetroArch onto their Xbox, the famous interface that allows you to use many emulators (called “kernels” here).

If this possibility was greeted with delight by the gaming community, we can easily imagine that it might have gnashed a few teeth, we are thinking in particular of Nintendo offering access to older 8-era titles in 64-bit on its Nintendo Online + Add-on Pack Offer, that costs good money.

Will developer mode remain accessible to everyone?

And your permanent access? A legitimate question while a feeling of concern gradually grips the developer mode user community, while recently some user accounts have been disabled.

If we could have any fears about the sustainability of developer mode access by the individuals that we are, and therefore the fact that we continue to emulate older games on our consoles, Jason Ronald wanted to reassure us through his twitter account.

No we intend to remove or disable Developer Mode on Xbox consoles. We continue to believe in and support the healthy independent Xbox app and game development community. As part of regular scheduled maintenance to clear inactive accounts, several Partner Center accounts used to activate Developer Mode on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles have been inadvertently deactivated.

In the remainder of his discussion, Jason Ronald clarifies the fact that maintenance teams are working hard to identify and reactivate the accounts in question as quickly as possible. Users will be able to re-enable developer mode later.

To be more effective in resolving this issue, affected users can also contact Microsoft teams via the following email: [email protected]

Regardless, developer mode won’t disappear anytime soon. We are calm.