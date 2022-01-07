Xiaomi 12 Pro: new ?Surge P1? allows the battery to charge in just 18 minutes

Xiaomi rocked the smartphone market with the Xiaomi 12. The new series of top-of-the-line has brought a variety of innovations — from the powerful and “hot” Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to the innovative 2nd generation LTPO screen. Furthermore, there is a solution that makes battery charging faster and more efficient, the “Surge P1” chip.

The Surge P1 allows a cell to be charged in just 1 second with the power of 120W. Generally speaking, this means that the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s 4,600 mAh battery is fully charged in just 18 minutes. The solution is as convenient as the 200W HyperCharge technology, which charges 4,000 mAh in 8 minutes.