Xiaomi 12 Pro: new ?Surge P1? allows the battery to charge in just 18 minutes

Xiaomi rocked the smartphone market with the Xiaomi 12. The new series of top-of-the-line has brought a variety of innovations — from the powerful and “hot” Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to the innovative 2nd generation LTPO screen. Furthermore, there is a solution that makes battery charging faster and more efficient, the “Surge P1” chip.
The Surge P1 allows a cell to be charged in just 1 second with the power of 120W. Generally speaking, this means that the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s 4,600 mAh battery is fully charged in just 18 minutes. The solution is as convenient as the 200W HyperCharge technology, which charges 4,000 mAh in 8 minutes.
With the power management microchip, the manufacturer makes battery charging more efficient and enables support for high power reverse charging of 30 watts.
An extra layer of security is required to enable fast device loading. For that, Xiaomi claims that the Surge P1 supports up to 42 levels of protection, a 23% increase over its predecessor generation. The novelty earned the technology a TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast Charging System 3.0 certification.
Wang Fei, vice chairman of Xiaomi’s technical committee, believes the hardware-based efficiency solution is a new step towards balancing parameters such as cell phone thickness and charging power that is under strict control in China.
The greater the battery capacity, the more difficult it is to implement fast charging. Xiaomi engineers continue to innovate and achieve the best balance in three dimensions — charging performance, battery life and smartphone thickness — breaking the industry’s charging speed record.
Wang Fei
(Updated on January 6, 2022 at 23:06)