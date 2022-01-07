XP announces agreement to purchase Banco Modal | Economy

XP announced this Friday (7) that it closed an agreement to buy Banco Modal through a corporate reorganization and share exchange.

According to XP, the The acquisition will be paid for with the issuance of up to 19.5 million new shares or BDRs of the company, which will represent a 35% premium on the average price of the last 30 days of Banco Modal.

“The parties agreed to implement the transaction through a corporate reorganization that will result in the incorporation, by a subsidiary of XP Inc., of up to 100% of the capital stock of Banco Modal,” XP said in a statement.

“If Banco Modal does not obtain the necessary approvals to implement such reorganization, including the approval of its minority shareholders, XP Inc. will incorporate an interest equivalent to 55.7% of the capital stock of Banco Modal held by its controlling shareholders in a transaction of shares and will guarantee all Banco Modal’s minority shareholders the right to sell their stake under the same conditions,” he added.

THE XP already owns the brands XP Investimentos, Clear and Rico.

THE XP and Banco Modal together have 3.8 million active customers, considering data from September 2021. In terms of Net revenue, in the last 12 months to September, XP and Banco Modal totaled R$11.8 billion.

“XP Inc. and Banco Modal, which together still represent a small fraction of the market in which they operate, will accelerate the process of disruption that has been taking place in the financial industry in Brazil, characterized by high growth potential and few dominant players” , adds the statement.

According to Valor Investe, considering the closing value of the XPBR31 BDR on Thursday, the transaction evaluates Banco Modal at R$ 3 billion, 50% above the bank’s market value on the day before.

According to data from the financial information provider Economatica, XP (which is listed on Nasdaq) currently has a market value of US$15.1 billion (equivalent to R$85.8 billion). The Modal Bank (listed on B3) is valued at R$ 2 billion, considering the value of the shares at the close of Thursday (6).