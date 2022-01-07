XP buys Modal and intensifies dispute with banks, in 2nd acquisition of the year – Economy

In a lightning transaction, the giant XP, by Guilherme Benchimol, has just announced the purchase of Modal bank. The deal that valued the bank at a little more than R$ 3 billion – a 50% premium compared to the closing of the financial institution’s shares on Thursday, 6. The operation will be carried out via share exchange, that is, no cash disbursement. With the approval of the purchase, XP gains more muscle to increase its momentum to compete in the market with the big Brazilian banks, in addition to strengthening its own investment platform.

This is XP’s second acquisition in less than a week, which had just announced the purchase of a relevant minority stake in Suno, until then one of the few independent investment analysis houses on the market. Now, with the purchase of Modal bank, XP will also retain Eleven Financial, an analysis house purchased by Modal at the beginning of last year. Also in 2021, BTG Pactual, which is also fighting for the investment platform market, made another major acquisition: it bought one of the pioneers in this market, Empiricus.

The acquisition, however, is a step outside XP’s investment world. The focus of the acquisition is on banking products, where Modal has more experience than XP, a niche in which the financial institution has been working more recently to grow, including with the recent launch of credit cards to customers “Brazil has one of the sectors most concentrated financial institutions in the world and, together, we will be even more competitive against traditional banks. Our priority is to constantly improve the value proposition for the Brazilian consumer”, said the president of XP, Thiago Maffra, in a statement.

In a conference call held this Friday, 7, the CEO of Banco Modal, Cristiano Ayres, stated that the financial system in Brazil is still very concentrated, and therefore, there is still enormous room for advancement. The forecast is for the deal to be concluded within a period of up to 15 months. Approvals by the Central Bank and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) will be required.

Citi, in a report signed by analysts Gabriel Gusan, Karina Martins, Roberta Versiani and Jörg Friedemann, states that XP has a strong position in the investment market, but this is not the same when it comes to looking at banking services. “We believe XP is just scratching the surface of the market for credit, payments, insurance, and other important banking services,” it says.

The director of the Financial Data & Technology Association (FData) and partner at Spiralem Innovation Consulting, Bruno Diniz, also recalls that the acquisition by XP proves the consolidation movement in the brokerage sector and that, in his view, there is more room for other movements . “Nubank has also been reinforcing its brokerage sector as an important lode to be explored with its clients,” he says.

More customers

In a statement to the market this morning, XP states that, along with Modal, it will have a total of 3.8 million active customers and a combined net revenue in the last 12 months, until September 2021, of R$11, 8 billion. The document points out that, today, the five large banks in the country have 457 million banking relationships in total and a revenue of R$ 427 billion. With that, XP points, once again, the big banks as the main competitors.

XP emphasizes that, under the agreement, Modal bank will remain independent and with its operation segregated from XP, despite being able to use its infrastructure and technology. He also says that the current executives “will be aligned with our long-term goals and will continue to manage Banco Modal as an open and independent financial ecosystem, seeking to offer the best experience to its customers”.

In the relevant fact, XP recalls that, if Modal bank does not obtain the approval of all its minority shareholders, 55.7% of Banco Modal’s capital stock will be incorporated – a slice belonging to its controlling shareholder. The other shareholders will then be offered the opportunity to sell under the same conditions.

Membership guarantee

Credit Suisse, owner of 16% of Modal, supported the transaction. “We anticipate that this combination of companies will provide us with new opportunities to serve more customers with the tools they need to achieve their financial goals,” said Credit Suisse co-chairs Ivan Monteiro and Marcello Chilov.

The possibility for XP to advance in the purchase of brokerages was opened up after Itaú Unibanco divested itself of its shareholding in the company, when it distributed its shares to its shareholders (Itausa, for example, became an important shareholder of XP). This was because, at the time the Central Bank gave the green light for Itaú to buy a 49% stake in XP, it vetoed new purchases through the platform until 2026. The restriction ceased to exist with the departure of Itaú.