XP Inc. announces agreement to purchase Modal Bank

XP Inc. (XPBR31) informed this Friday morning (7) that it has signed an agreement for the purchase of 100% of Banco Modal (MODL11), to be paid with up to 19.5 million new “Class A” shares XP – 35% premium on the average price of Banco Modal in the last thirty days.

According to the statement, there will be a transaction for the full deal through a corporate reorganization, which will result in the merger by a subsidiary of XP Inc..

If Modal does not obtain the necessary approvals to implement such reorganization, including the approval of its minority shareholders, XP will incorporate an interest equivalent to 55.7% of the capital stock of Banco Modal held by its controlling shareholders in a share transaction and will guarantee to all minority shareholders of Banco Modal the right to sell their participation under the same conditions.

“With the complementary value proposition of ecosystems and several levers for value creation (such as relevant and numerous synergies in revenue and data use), it is expected that the combination of the businesses will consistently and sustainably add value to the shareholders of both companies,” writes XP in the statement.

According to the company, the investment platform developed by Banco Modal over the last few years, with a complete banking solution, will be reinforced by the integration with the XP ecosystem and will contribute to accelerating the offer of Banco XP products.

“The financial sector in Brazil is one of the most concentrated in the world. Undoubtedly, our union with Modal will allow us to gain even more competitiveness in the dispute against traditional banks”, says Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc., in a note.

Also according to the statement, Banco Modal will remain independent and segregated, despite being part of the XP ecosystem. “The company’s current partners and executives will be aligned with our long-term goals and will continue to manage Banco Modal as an independent financial ecosystem, seeking to offer the best experience to its customers.”

In September 2021, XP and Banco Modal together had 3.8 million active customers, while the five largest Brazilian banks had a total of 457 million customers with bank relationships and 175 million customers with credit operations, not excluding double counting. In terms of net revenue, in the last twelve months to September, XP and Banco Modal totaled BRL 11.8 billion, against BRL 427 billion generated by the five banks.

