XP (XPBR31) buy Modal (MODL11) and bank shares soar over 40%

The group XP (XPBR31) has completed yet another acquisition, informs a statement this Friday (07), now from Banco Modal (MODL11). With the news, the shares of both companies operate at a high on the stock exchange.

At B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian stock exchange, the Modal shares they rose 44.67% around 11:40 am (Brasilia time), worth R$ 12.08. already the XP actions on the American Nasdaq stock exchange rose 3.43% at the same time, to US$ 28.10. In the pre-market, the papers had already risen 2.44%.

The binding agreement is for the incorporation of up to 100% of the digital bank, which will be paid with up to 19.5 million shares of XP Inc.

According to the quotation on Thursday (05), when XP’s shares closed at US$ 27.09 on the Nasdaq New York Stock Exchange, the acquisition of Modal Bank it should cost around US$ 528.25 million (approximately R$ 3 billion) for the group.

The payment, which will be made through an exchange of shares, represents a 35% premium over the average price of Banco Modal in the last 30 days, says XP in a note.

In relation to the value of the MODL 11 action at the close of yesterday (R$8.35), the premium reached 50%. As such, this Friday’s move up is considered a market adjustment to a price closer to what XP will pay.

For further clarification on the transaction, Banco Modal will promote a webcast open to the market today, January 7th, at 11:00 am (Brasilia time). The event will be broadcast on this link and will also be available on the bank’s IR website.

XP indicates bank corporate reorganization

According to the XP statement, the parties agreed to carry out the transaction through a corporate reorganization, which will result in the incorporation of Banco Modal by a subsidiary of the group.

If Modal does not obtain the necessary approvals to implement such reorganization, including the approval of its minority shareholders, XP will incorporate a stake equivalent to 55.7% of the bank’s share capital, the document indicates.

In this case, the merger will involve the shares of Modal’s controlling shareholders, in a transaction that will guarantee all the bank’s minority shareholders the right to sell their participation under the same conditions.

“With the complementary value proposition of ecosystems and several levers for value creation (such as relevant and numerous synergies in revenue and data use), it is expected that the combination of the businesses will consistently and sustainably add value to the shareholders of both companies,” writes XP in the statement.

Together, XP and Modal will form a financial institution with 3.8 million active customers and revenue of R$11.8 million in the last 12 months to September.

Aim to be the most valuable bank in Latin America

Since the end of last year, Grupo XP has been shopping with the goal of becoming the most valuable financial institution in Latin America by 2025.

The fight of the company of William Benchimol it is not only with traditional banks, but also with fintechs, which are increasing their market share more and more.

The main example of the moment is the Nubank, which went public – also in New York – in December, with a market value of $43.8 billion, nearly three times more than XP’s $15 billion.

With the purchase of Banco Modal, Grupo XP closes its third deal since the end of last year. In November, the company announced the purchase of a minority stake in Capital view, manager of multimarket and equities funds.

Recently, another minority stake was acquired, this time from the Suno Group, which involves Suno Research, Suno Asset, Suno Notícias and other fronts.

The Modal will remain independent and segregated from the XP, according to a statement, but will have access to infrastructure, know how and company technology.