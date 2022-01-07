Young girl does TikTok next to her mother with cancer, goes viral and is detonated

Tiktoker Stephanie Mecco went viral on the web in recent days after posting a video dancing on the social network alongside her mother. With cancer, her mother was unconscious and she was with someone else in the hospital room. After being heavily criticized, she posted a string of stories on her Instagram defending herself from criticism.

The video has almost 10 million views and features a statement by Sthe, as she is known, to her mother. “Video recorded yesterday (12/30)… Today the year ends and you left with him. I love you too mom, rest in peace !! Thanks for everything. One day we’ll see each other,” she wrote. Check out the publication.

@ste_meccoVideo recorded yesterday… Today the year ends and you left with him… I love you too mom, rest in peace !! Obg for Td ❤️😭🙏🏻 One day we’ll see you. Last TK♬ Looked At Ela Deu Match – Lacoste dos Fluxo

The girl even posted a statement on her Instagram. “Mother, on the 1st I asked you to communicate in some way, saying that you are fine and you answered me. You made our last video go viral and it blew up. You loved watching me dance, you encouraged me and, most importantly, you were always willing to shoot video with me. I fulfilled our dream of reaching 100,000 followers there. This is all thanks to you!! My little angel and star. Of course I wanted you here with me, but maybe God knew you would help me better from up there. I love you so much”, wrote the young woman.

On social media, however, many people detonated her for her attitude. Both on twitter, with the video going viral, as in Tik Tok’s comments, she was heavily criticized.

A few days later, this Wednesday (5/1), she returned to the video social network and sent a message to all the people who criticized her.

“I’m coming here to talk about the video that’s reverberating and the attacks I’m getting. Firstly, my mother had not died at the time of the video. My mom was fighting cancer for a year and had ups and downs. And, in the last week of December, she got a lot worse and had to be hospitalized. So the picture she was in was almost a coma, but she was conscious. Everything we talked to her, she made nods with her head. The last day I went to visit her was on Thursday (12/30), we would kiss her, put on music for her to listen to. I asked her ‘mom, can we record a Tik Tok?’ and she loved it, encouraged me, so we recorded it. And that was just it,” he explained.

@ste_mecco Reply @edilaniabezerra422021 ♬ original sound – Stephanie Mecco ❤️

