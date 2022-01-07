Young man dies of cervical cancer from Covid-19 misdiagnosis | From them

Getty Images Porsche McGregor-Sims was engaged and had wedding plans in the near future



Porsche McGregor-Sims was a 27-year-old rookie model who died on April 14, 2020, after her doctor neglected her symptoms of cervical cancer. According to him, the model was too young to have the disease and Porsche was diagnosed with Covid-19, as her symptoms had already evolved to the point that she was short of breath.

She had been seeking medical help since December 2019, when she saw a general practitioner complaining of abdominal pain and bleeding. In January 2020, Porsche was referred to gynecologist Dr Peter Schlesinger of Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

According to Schlesinger, there was no physical examination because she believed her symptoms were hormonal, as Porsche was just 27 years old, thinking that a more invasive examination would do her no good. “If anyone had been in the room with me, they probably would have.” declares the doctor.

However, in March of the same year, Porsche went back to the general practitioner on suspicion of Covid 19, the young woman was already complaining of shortness of breath, only consulting with doctors over the phone, but when her symptoms got worse she had to be taken Westlands Medical Center. She was rushed to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, where she died the next day.

Judgment

The investigation into the model’s case revealed that although tests showed that there were “abnormal” cells, no action was taken. The young woman’s mother, Fiona Hawke, 52, testified at the doctor’s hearing that he hadn’t done the least bit for her daughter. “You didn’t do the most basic thing – get an internal exam, one of the simplest and most fundamental ways to screen someone for cervical cancer.”

“The fact that I’m wrong, I apologize,” said the doctor. He further explained that he thought the pain and bleeding were due to the patient having stopped taking birth control injections. “I thought there were a number of potential causes for her pain. Since she had stopped using the contraceptive, I suggested she take it again to see if the pain would go away.”

Overall, the survey found that medical guidelines were also to blame for not being diagnosed early. “The only option was to make the priority referral. The two-week wait criterion is a national guideline. Four weeks (considering the Christmas holidays),” he declared.

Porsche McGregor-Sims was owned by bride Mark Chappel and had plans to get married soon. His wake received around 4,000 pounds worth of flowers, by more than 200 people. She was buried in the Natural Cemetery of the Sustainability Center in Petersfield, Hants.

Cervical Cancer in the UK

Wales, however, has extended the range of screening tests for cervical cancer from three to five years for people aged between 25 and 49. According to the local health system, the measure was adopted given the success of the HPV tests, which started in 2018.

So far, more than 700,000 people have signed a petition calling for an end to the changes for fear of this cancer being diagnosed when it’s too late.