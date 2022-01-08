24-hour general strike against app censorship

Actor José de Abreu triggered a “general strike” on social media. twitter for at least 24 hours. THE Email Blog is supportive of the demonstration.

Na quarta-feira (05/01), após ser atacado por Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Zé de Abreu conclamou uma “retirada geral” do Twitter para que “deixem o gado falando sozinho”, em referência aos apoiadores do presidente Bolsonaro.

“Conclamo todos os anti bolsonaros que fiquemos 24 horas sem postar nada nem dar RT no Twitter”, exortou o artista da Globo.

Segundo o ator, que tem 75 anos, o Twitter faltou com a verdade acerca de uma postagem que retratava uma declaração de Bolsonaro sobre a ex-presidente Dilma Rousseff, em 2015.

“Conclamo todos os anti bolsonaros que fiquemos 24 horas sem postar nada nem dar RT no twitter. It will be a show of strength that only true leftists can achieve. From midnight today nobody posts or gives RT on anything until tomorrow. Strike on @Twitter. If not, I’m leaving”, wrote Zé de Abreu.

The actor said he can’t accept being admonished by a network [Twitter] no criteria for posting a quote from Genocide!

“If it was because I wanted him to blow himself up in shit, I’d even accept it,” he said. “But for posting what he said?

@twitter to pay me to produce content. The political struggle I will do in the streets”, he promised.