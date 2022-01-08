3 Real Estate Funds to Boost Your Earnings in 2022

Even in the face of a scenario of greater market volatility, the month of December was marked by a recovery in the main real estate funds, mainly bricks.

For 2022, what would be the best FIIs to have on the radar?

Market overview in 2021

Despite the economic recovery compared to the previous year, 2021 was not an easy year for the markets, especially the real estate funds.

The pandemic continued to impact the real economy until a good part of the population was vaccinated, but we also saw the risk of taxation of FII income entering and leaving the tax reform agenda, in addition to a worsening of the fiscal scenario and the effects of higher interest rates on equity markets.

With that, the registered a significant drop compared to the beginning of the year.

Anyway, 2021 was not an easy year, but it was left behind!

What can we expect in 2022?

Even in the face of a more challenging macroeconomic scenario, largely due to fiscal uncertainties, prospects for high interest rates throughout the year, in addition to the usual volatility in election years, the declines registered in real estate funds have provided good opportunities for investors with medium vision and long term.

In our view, we currently have brick funds with good fundamentals trading at heavily discounted prices in relation to their replacement costs and transactions carried out in the real estate market.

Additionally, paper funds should remain resilient in this scenario of still high inflation and heading towards double-digit levels.

Which REITs are worth buying?

Although FIIs are less volatile than equities for navigating seas of uncertainty, it is necessary to understand the underlying advantages in the current economic context. Otherwise, you can get into real traps that can compromise the invested equity.

Thus, some of the FIIs with good prospects and a risk-return ratio for you to have in your portfolio in 2022 are:

1. HGRE11

Currently, CSHG Real Estate (SA:) has a net worth of nearly 2 billion reais, with approximately 113 thousand shareholders. The Fund is managed by Credit Suisse (SIX:) Hedging-Griffo, the fifth largest manager in the market, and has excellent liquidity, trading an average daily volume exceeding 2.8 million reais in the last year.

Furthermore, it should be noted that its portfolio comprises 19 properties that, together, total a Own Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of 199.3 thousand m². Its physical vacancy is at 23.9 percent, but it has the potential to decline throughout 2022.

The Fund’s portfolio is well diversified, has good assets linked to long-term contracts and has low credit risk as a result of its diversified tenant portfolio and the presence of solid companies in their fields of activity.

The management team has also been doing a fine job of active management at the Fund in recent years. In addition to the deleveraging process, we have seen an important recycling of the portfolio, with sales of more challenging assets that have not been performing as expected, as well as asset renovations with the potential to unlock value.

Trading at an attractive price compared to its equity value and with the potential to improve your returns in the medium term, HGRE is a good Real Estate Fund to have right now.

2. BTLG11 (SA:)

BTG Pactual (SA:) Logística (BTLG11) is a fund with a total of 475.4 thousand m² of GLA distributed among fourteen properties. The financial vacancy is only 2 percent. Since taking over BTLG at the end of 2019, the BTG management team has been doing a fine job of recycling the portfolio, in addition to reducing the concentration to a few tenants — an old challenge for the Fund until then.

As a result, the Fund currently has: (i) a portfolio of properties that is well-positioned to meet the demands of the logistics warehouse market; (ii) a fragmented tenant portfolio with exposure to resilient sectors; (iii) and good mix of contracts between typical and atypical ones.

These pillars, added to the Fund’s good distribution capacity over the next 12 months, make BTG Pactual Logística one of the best risk-return Funds in the segment for 2022.

3. VRTA11 (SA:)

Fator Verità (VRTA11) is one of the most traditional Real Estate Receivables Funds on the market. It is managed by Fator Administração de Recursos, of Banco Fator, and its shareholders’ equity is 951.6 million reais, with 92.5 thousand shareholders.

In addition to having diligent management and vast experience in structuring and monitoring real estate credits, VRTA has a portfolio of CRIs: (i) well diversified in practically all aspects; (ii) with good rates for its risk level; (iii) robust guarantees; (iv) and greater exposure to inflation.

Therefore, we understand that Fator Verità continues to be a beautiful addition to your FIIs portfolio in 2022.