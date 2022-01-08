4 Cryptocurrencies That Can “Destroy the Ethereum”

the domain of Ethereum network may be at risk with these 4 competitors gaining in popularity and bringing improvements, according to JPMorgan.

ETH 2.0, the long-awaited update to Ethereum that would make it more competitive against the latest protocols, is still half a year away from happening, while new networks are gaining ground in the market.

Concerns about efficiency, number of transactions per second and high gas rates are issues that have affected ethereum in recent months, in part due to increasing volume of NFT transactions and other digital goods that often use ether as their preferred currency.

“However, cryptocurrency markets continue to evolve and so-called ‘Ethereum Assassins‘ are gaining popularity based on their improvements made over etherum“JPMorgan explained in a note on Friday.

The bank believes that new cryptocurrencies that improve Ethereum’s deficiencies can “impair Ethereum’s domain and market value”, according to the note.

See why these four potential “Ethereum killers” could further damage ETH’s dominance, according to JPMorgan.

→ Want to Invest in Cryptocurrencies? Access the Largest Brokerage in the World here.

What You Will See In This Article:

1. “Solana is much faster.”

“Solana (SOL) is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies. Its developers claim that it can process about 50,000 transactions per second, while Ethereum currently processes 15 to 45 TPS.”

“SOL has more than 400 projects running in its ecosystem, including stablecoins like Circle’s USD . He also manages portfolios, decentralized grants and other DeFi projects,” said JPMorgan.

2. “Cardano is more scalable.”

“Cardano (ADA) was launched by one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Charles Hoskinson. He took an intensive research-to-development approach, with each stage peer-reviewed and thoroughly tested before implementation.”

“Cardano is now also rolling out its smart contract features. considered a third generation cryptocurrency, it is more scalable than Ethereum,” said JPMorgan.

banner will be placed here

3. “Polkadot is more interoperable.”

“Polkadot (DOT) aims to solve some of the scalability and cost issues of Ethereum. But Polkadot shines in its interoperability capabilities because allows blockchains to communicate effectively. This approach also makes it easier for developers to switch to the Polkadot system,” said JPMorgan.

4. “Tezos offers security and modularity.”

“Tezos (XTZ) is a user-focused open source project that allows users to assess project governance and blockchain direction. In addition, Tezos offers reputable security and modularity and is seen as more scalable,” said JPMorgan.

→ Want to Invest in Cryptocurrencies? Access the Largest Brokerage in the World here.

Despite being seen as possible competitors, these four cryptocurrencies still have a long way to go before they can seriously challenge the ethereum’s dominance.

The combined market value of all four “Ethereum Slayers” is still valid less than a third of the market value of Ether.

Source: Business Insider

→ Want to Invest in Cryptocurrencies? Access the Largest Brokerage in the World here.

Financial Market News