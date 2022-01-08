5 foods to boost immunity and prevent

Respiratory diseases and viral infections had a significant increase at the beginning of the year, especially in Brazilian capitals. The situation generated an alert about a flu surge, which led many people to resume the care adopted at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: Flu? Discover 3 effective teas against flu and cold

Amid concerns about contracting new and old diseases, the demand for natural products that boost immunity has increased. Find out about five foods to keep your immune system functioning and fight possible infections.

1 – Honey with propolis

This well-known blend is powerful in strengthening the immune system. Honey has an antimicrobial function that acts on the airways. Propolis also prevents infections and inflammation, so when put together they have a potentiated effect on the body.

2 – Brazil Nut

The food is rich in substances that help the immune system function properly, such as vitamin E, calcium and magnesium. , says nutritionist Cyntia Maureen.

3 – Hot broths and soups

Hot foods and drinks can alleviate some flu symptoms because they increase the flow of nasal secretions in those who are already sick. “Pumpkin with ginger, beans and the famous broth are great recipes for those who are feeling unwell. A tip is to make the most of the garlic when preparing it, as the seasoning, in addition to being tasty, is rich in vitamins A and C, which will favor the functioning of the immune system”, says Cyntia.

4 – Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps the immune system function well. Some examples are: orange, kiwi, lemon and tangerine. “Oranges also contribute to delaying aging and preventing anemia, and can be consumed fresh or even in juices and jellies”, explains the nutritionist.

5 – Oats

An excellent source of fiber, oats improve the functioning of the digestive system, which increases immunity. The food also has other substances that are important for the body’s defense, such as zinc, copper, iron, calcium and magnesium.

The correct way to prevent viral infections is to adopt the measures recommended by health agencies, such as taking vaccines, avoiding crowds, wearing masks and maintaining good hygiene. The above tips do not dispense with seeking medical advice and isolation in case of any symptoms.