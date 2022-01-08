5 fun facts about the star; big fear, movie career and more [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

One of music’s biggest stars, David Bowie would turn 75 this Saturday, January 8th

David Bowie was one of the greatest artists in the history of music — the Rolling Stone USA, even ranked it in the 39th position of the list of 100 Greatest Rock Artists of All Time, in 2004. With his eccentricity, innovative songs and almost extra-terrestrial concepts, the singer constantly reinvented himself, which is why he earned the nickname of Rock Chameleon, and influenced bands that would come after their time.

bowie he died at age 69, on January 10, 2016. However, he would turn 75 this Saturday, January 8th. Thinking about it, the Rolling Stone Brazil separated four curiosities about the singer who shaped the music of the 20th century. Check it out below:

almost was sir

THE Queen Elizabeth II honored David Bowie with the knighthood, or Sir, from England, as well as other British stars like Paul McCartney and EltonJohn. The singer, however, refused the title and explained to the newspaper the sun like “I didn’t really understand what it was for.”

I was afraid of teas

bowie I had a very peculiar phobia: fear of teas. Rumors say that the singer suffered a traumatic experience involving the drink during childhood and, in adult life, tolerated only one type, Japanese green tea.

film career

In addition to all the success in music, the Rock Chameleon also had a career in film. His first role was in the man who fell to earth (1976), in which he interpreted Thomas Jerome Newton. also lived Jareth in Maze (1986) and Pontius Pilate in The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), of Martin Scorsese.

proper language

In addition to flashy clothes, shocking hair and elaborate makeup, other elements were also part of the eccentricity of Bowie. The singer created, for example, his own language in 1977, as part of the album’s concept. Low, evident especially in music “Subterraneans.” Listen below:

