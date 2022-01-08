6 foods that boost immunity and fight the flu

A diet rich in nutrients and vitamins is important for the proper functioning of the body. In periods with outbreaks of the flu, the best thing to do is to take care of our health so that even through food we can increase our immunity and avoid the symptoms. There are several foods that help in the formation of immune system cells and act to protect the body against the changes that cause various diseases.

There are several foods that are good for our health and boost immunity, but here we are going to list at least six of them. All are rich in nutrients needed to keep our bodies protected. See below which foods are richest and most powerful in boosting immunity.

Tomato

Tomatoes, like other fruits, are rich in Vitamin C, lycopene, anthocyanins, ellagic acid and also have properties such as antioxidant and cardioprotective. With this set, it promotes increased immunity.

The vitamin C present in tomatoes helps to strengthen the production of cells in the immune system and this promotes the reduction of infections.

Sweet potato

One of the great sources of vitamins A and C is the sweet potato which also has antioxidant compounds. It helps to strengthen and develop the entire immune system, and studies have proven that the presence of vitamin A can provide a therapeutic effect for the treatment of a range of infectious diseases.

It is important to include sweet potatoes in your diet for several benefits, including protection from the flu.

Orange

This fruit is consumed fresh or juice without mixtures, being very effective for being rich in vitamin C. In addition, it also has flavonoids and fiber. It helps a lot to strengthen the immune system, as do other citrus fruits like lemon and tangerine.

The consumption of oranges can be done even with a meal, which in addition to being delicious to break down certain levels of fat depending on the dish, is also an ally of health.

Natural yogurt

Few people know that natural yogurt has extremely positive effects on our health and promotes increased immunity. As it is very rich in probiotics, which are positive bacteria for our intestines, it also helps balance the immune system’s response to infectious agents.

Promotes the strengthening of all our body’s defenses.

Linseed

Flaxseed is rich in properties that increase our body’s defenses. Consumed both the seed and the oil, it has a high concentration of omega 3.

It has a good concentration of lignans and fibers, which activate and also stimulate the cells of our immune system.

Broccoli

A food that goes well in our recipes and is very rich in properties such as fiber, beta-carotene, iron and folic acid. It directly helps in strengthening the immune system by having many vitamins such as A, C, E and K.

Minerals such as manganese, calcium and iron are excellent in strengthening the immune system. Thus, the body becomes more resistant to fighting infections and other types of diseases.