60-Year-Old Male Is First Person Without Terminal Illness To Die From Euthanasia In Colombia | World

Victor Escobar Prado, 60 years old, became this Friday (7) the first person to die from euthanasia in Colombia without suffering from a terminal illness. He fought in court for two years to get his request approved. The procedure was performed at a clinic in Cali.

The death was confirmed by Victor’s lawyer, Luis Giraldo Montenegro, in a Twitter post. “Victor Escobar asked to donate his organs. He dies at 9:20 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022, as was his wish. Victor succeeded. He rested from the pain”, write Montenegro.

Shortly beforehand, Victor Escobar, who was a driver, released a video thanking everyone who sympathized with his case (see below).

“Thank you to all the Colombians who, in one way or another, supported us, this confidence to continue with our fight. Blessings and hugs to everyone. And I don’t say goodbye, but see you later. Life can’t be bought, little by little it will go It’s time for each one of us to come. Little by little we will find ourselves where God has placed us. Hugs and blessings to all (…) I cherish you and love you with all my soul”, he said goodbye.

Victor Escobar spent the last hours of his life with his family – his wife, Diana, and their four children – and the lawyer Montenegro, with whom he shared his last lunch.

He then met with journalists at his home to bid farewell to those who publicly followed his legal struggle for the right to euthanasia. At his request, the press could not go to the clinic and awaited the announcement of the death transmitted by Giraldo.

Before Victor Escobar, 51-year-old Martha Líria Sepúlveda also tried to undergo the procedure without being terminally ill last year, but her euthanasia was suspended hours ahead of schedule. She suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and reported feeling pain and having lost movement in her legs, which hinders her daily life. The disease is degenerative and your health will progressively deteriorate, with no chance of cure.

Victor Escobar had several health problems, accumulated after suffering two cerebrovascular accidents (CVAs), in 2007 and 2008, and aggravated by a serious car accident, 36 years ago, which caused him to undergo four spinal surgeries.

In addition to mobility difficulties, with the left side of his body paralyzed, he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary fibrosis, had diabetes and hypertension. The Colombian also suffered a thrombosis and had heart problems, with one side of his heart larger than the other.

In interviews, he claimed that for the past four years his days have been one of “suffering and pain,” and that he expelled blood from his lungs, lost control over the elimination of feces and urine, and memory.

After the accident, he had to relearn how to recognize his family members and even basic actions like eating, talking and reading.

Two years ago, Escobar’s wife, Diana, began reporting her husband’s struggles and his struggle for the right to euthanasia on a Twitter profile.

Euthanasia, or assisted death, has been legal in Colombia since 1997. The country, in fact, was the first in South America to legalize the procedure. However, the practice was only valid for patients who had terminal illnesses – that is, it would be a way of shortening the suffering of the person in an already irreversible situation, if that was their decision.

On June 27 of last year, Escobar was denied his right because the medical board of his Health Promoting Entity (EPS) determined that he was not terminally ill.

A month later, however, the Constitutional Court extended the fundamental right to die with dignity to patients who suffer intensely from bodily harm or serious and incurable diseases.

According to the newspaper “El Tiempo”, he and his lawyer asked for the procedure again in September, but a doctor at a specialized center said she did not know how to proceed in that case.

The situation dragged on after yet another request in October, a refusal by a clinic in Cali for Escobar “not being a degenerative patient” and another appeal, this time to the Superior Court of Cali.

The situation was finally resolved after Escobar’s lawyer and a scientific committee from EPS Coomeva agreed that euthanasia would take place on January 7, 2022, at 7 pm (5 pm GMT), as per the patient’s wishes.