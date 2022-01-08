60-year-old man becomes the first non-terminal patient to undergo euthanasia in Colombia – 08/01/2022 – World

Colombian Víctor Escobar, 60, became this Friday (7) the first person without a terminal illness to undergo euthanasia in Colombia. He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hypertension, in addition to the consequences of two strokes and a car accident.

Colombia is the only Latin American country where the right to interruption of life is legalized. The rule, regulated seven years ago, allowed only terminal patients to undergo the procedure, but the July decision expanded the right to cover those who suffer from incurable diseases.

More than 150 Colombians have already asked for access to euthanasia and performed it, but the matter was raised again when, in October, the measure would interrupt the life of a woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which gradually leads to the paralysis of all muscles and, consequently, to death, was stopped. The patient recurred, but euthanasia has not yet been rescheduled.

Escobar, who accessed the procedure on Friday, worked as a freight transport driver throughout his adolescence and adulthood, according to information from the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo.

At the age of 24, he had an accident and underwent three spinal surgeries. In October 2007, he suffered the first stroke and, three months later, the second, after which he had paralysis on the right side of his body. In 2015, he was diagnosed with a lung disease.

A father of four, Escobar thanked everyone who supported him in a video sent by his lawyer, Luis Giraldo Montenegro, to the country’s media. He had scheduled a press conference hours before the procedure but canceled the event to have more time with his family before euthanasia.

“Our fight wants to ensure that patients like me, who are not terminal but have degenerative conditions, can have the right to a dignified death,” he said. “Thank you to all the Colombians who, in one way or another, gave us the support and confidence to move forward.”

Escobar also appealed for businessmen in the country to give work to his wife, Diana Nieto, with whom he has been married for 15 years, especially in clothing, so that she can support herself.

The Colombian has twice pleaded for the right to have his life interrupted. In the first, in 2020, the committee responsible for the permission denied the request, due to the fact that the procedure is only guaranteed for patients with terminal illnesses. When the Constitutional Court expanded the beneficiaries of the law, he asked again and received a positive response.

“This is a very important moment for Colombia; it is the first patient in Latin America to receive euthanasia without being a terminal patient,” said lawyer Luis Giraldo in a video posted on Twitter. He stated that Escobar, who died at 9:20 pm (11:20 pm in Brasília), decided to donate the organs.

The first terminal patient to have a legal right to the procedure in Colombia was Ovidio Gonzalez, then 79 years old, who had mouth cancer in 2015. His defense also had to appeal a decision that suspended euthanasia and, in In the end, the patient’s wishes were fulfilled.

The Foundation for the Right to Die Dignifiedly in Colombia is currently monitoring five cases of people seeking the right to have their lives interrupted, two of which are non-terminal patients.

In other Latin American countries, the practice is illegal, but there are signs of change. In Mexico, there is a bill under consideration in Congress. In Chile, where 72% of the population approves the appeal, the story of Cecilia Heyder, 52, who has cancer, lupus and sepsis, reached the Supreme Court, and the case moved deputies. Now, euthanasia in the country depends on the Senate — in Argentina there is also a proposal underway.