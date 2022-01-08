A Botafogo fan who offered R$20 to John Textor says the money was his grandmother’s Christmas present and jokes: ‘Where have you ever seen yourself refuse?’

‘Nobody loves like us’, ‘Nobody compares’, ‘The Greatest Love in the World’. the fans of Botafogo they know the phrases well and, even in the midst of troubled times, they do not fail to demonstrate how much they love the club. AND Thales Maya last Friday (7), at Santos Dumont Airport, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, when welcoming John Text, an American businessman who arrived in Brazil to continue the process to acquire 90% of the SAF from the Rio club.

The 27-year-old Geography teacher, who inherited his father’s passion for Botafogo and began accompanying Glorioso in Serie B 2003, went viral on the internet by offering R$ 20 to the billionaire, who is one of the partners of the Crystal Palace and owner of a fortune valued at approximately R$1.3 billion.

And the origin of the R$ 20 draws attention. In an interview with ESPN.com.br, Thales detailed the reception to the businessman when he arrived in Rio de Janeiro and revealed that everything is the result of a Christmas present from his grandmother and in exchange for a complete wash in his car.

“It was nothing planned. I’m one of those guys who never carry any money, I never liked carrying money in my wallet. I always get scolded by my mother: ‘You have to have R$ 10 in your wallet. It’s not possible that you don’t carry money’. Yes, I don’t carry money. So much so that this money was actually a Christmas present from my grandmother. She gave me R$50, I used R$30 to wash the car completely, and that R$20 was left over. In the rush, there was that madness: ‘John, John, come on’. I said: ‘You know what, I’m going to play with this situation.’ Very common for us to offer money to a mercenary player, right? But I took it, remembered the origin of the money and joked: ‘John, John, this is for you. It is a gift’ (John, John, this is for you. It’s a gift). He even ended up squeezing my hand, but he didn’t accept it. I even joke that he was ‘dehumid’ with me, where he has seen himself refuse R$ 20 (laughs)”.

Present in the last ‘AeroFogos’ to welcome Clarence Seedorf, in 2012, and keisuke honda, in 2020, Alvinegro compared the parties made for the international stars with the arrival of John Textor and pointed out the differences between them.

“The atmosphere was different from the famous ‘AeroFogos’, in which there were great receptions for Montillo, Seedorf, Honda, and I was present in these last two. When we welcome a player, it’s more partying, fussing, drumming, that atmosphere of actually receiving a great star who can resolve on the field and bring you a lot of joy. The arrival of John Textor was different, I had this feeling. It is the arrival of a ‘comrade’ who will buy 90% of SAF shares. What is he to you? It’s all very new. You can plan a little for what will be going forward, but you can’t nail it. The crowd was a little suspicious, I don’t know if it was the fact that it was at Santos Dumont, since Galeão is our real home. It was with a lot of rain in Rio de Janeiro too. Little by little, we were breaking the ice, singing and the airport was ignited by the fans”, said Thales.

Are there fans more passionate than Botafogo? Not for Alvinegro. And the reason is even paradoxical. Despite the little return offered by Glorioso in recent years, the love of Thales – and others who carry the lone star in their chest – only grows.

“Botafogo fans are very crazy, very crazy, everyone is crazy in love with the club. If you go to Botafogo’s game at Nilton Santos by bus, you will see 50 actions as crazy as this one. Nothing better than a Glorioso post-victory you come home from 692 (bus line), you see 50 crazy things like this. The fans surpass themselves, it’s ‘Botafogo Football and Entertainment’ that we usually talk about. Nothing is planned. I believe that Botafogo fans are the most passionate, even for the way they show their love for the club. Precisely for the return. What does the club offer us? In recent times, it has not offered so many joys, but even so, in a curious way, our love only increases”.

What if fashion catches on?

Asked about the R$ 20, Thales said that a possible action from the club based on his act at the airport would not take place. For him, those in love have the role of supporting, while a project to be successful has to start and undergo professional management.

“This is relative, because there has been this in other times, with other clubs. Here in Rio there are examples with Botafogo and Vasco. The club had the action of putting its name in the seat of the stands at Nilton Santos, recently it had a donation of any amount to help in the Health and Performance Center. Vasco’s fans had the issue of CT, a fan in the Northeast who sold the bike to help. It depends on the calculation that would be done, but more than that, relying on the fans is knowing what to do with the money they already collect. If until then the clubs that received a large amount of sponsorship, TV, could not survive, imagine depending on the fan? Our role is to cheer, party, charge as much as possible. If Botafogo wants to take advantage and use it as a marketing strategy, let’s go. Also because we are now going to have professional management”.

Packaged?

On December 24, 2021, just before Christmas, the Botafogo fan got a nice gift. Alvinegro revealed in an official statement that it had signed a pre-contract with businessman John Textor, interested in acquiring 90% of SAF. Since then, Thales has thrown the excitement sky high.

“The excitement is at its height. Especially since Christmas, we found out that John Textor would be the investor. Since then, it has been there on high. And Botafogo fans have been consuming any and all content related to SAF and even Crystal Palace. The big reason for the excitement is that there is going to be a big change. The political group that has been in Botafogo for years will not act as much, this is reason for praise. We saw unsportsmanlike attitudes, with no place and professionalism. You via ‘buddy’ sleeping live, Montenegro sending audios on WhatsApp. Now, there’s going to be a change. The word is now professionalism. It is commendable, it is a source of great joy. Because John Textor has credibility, experience, he ends up putting us with some excitement,” said the 27-year-old geography professor, who made it clear: he’s rooting for Botafogo, not SAF, and pointed out the titles that Glorioso can dream of in the coming seasons.

“I’m a Botafogo fan, not SAF, making it very clear. But, one thing is interconnected with the other. My biggest dream is that debts can be resolved, that the club can breathe. That in the next three years we will have a more competitive team and, who knows, we may be able to fight for titles. Nowadays, we have knockout competitions. It is possible to win a Copa Sudamericana, a Copa do Brasil. Botafogo, in the old model, has already missed several titles for several reasons. I hope I can fight more and more and can go back to the level of the past”.

CT, competitive team or debt settlement? For Thales, one thing leads to another. One step at a time, Botafogo can solve the most pressing problems and then fight for titles and return to the golden age.

“I believe that 99.9% of fans would answer that it is to form a competitive team. But, at any price and at any cost, it took us where we are, with a gigantic debt. So, I believe that, at this moment, it will be a more timid team and, over time, there will be a reorganization. Just like he did at Crystal Palace. The medals are coming out, and he is hiring more and more promising young people who will become reality and give results, both in the sporting and financial aspects. I think that taking these small steps will have the ability to invest in TC, both in the base and in the professional. You have to see if Espaço Lonier will be just for the base or for the professional. But, in football, the ball does not enter by chance. It’s all about planning and reordering. One step at a time, a competitive team here, a debt reorganization there, a revenue gain, new finances, sponsors. One thing leads to another. A team to compete in the first years without risks, debts paid off little by little and the investment increases. One step at a time”, he concluded.