‘A straight shot in the heart,’ says the boy’s nanny who was killed by a stray bullet in Rio

On Thursday (6), Kevin Lucas dos Santos Silva, age 6, was killed by a stray bullet while helping to move a resident of Morro da Torre, in Queimados, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

“We were at my neighbor’s gate helping because she is moving. I was with my 3-year-old daughter, and my 8-year-old son. Everyone was helping, getting things to put in the truck. There were no criminals in the favela. There was a canvas stretched out because there was a dance yesterday (Thursday). They saw the canvas, our movement and thought there was a criminal, but they were children and residents moving around”, said Maria Cláudia, Kevin’s nanny.

Besides the boy, Ludmila Teles, 9 years old, was shot in the leg and Gabriela Aristides, 13, in the belly. Both underwent surgery and are stable.

At the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Nova Iguaçu, Maria Cláudia said that it was “a fatal shot to Kevin’s heart, an accurate shot. At the hospital I lifted the cloth, shooting it right into the nipple”.

“The police came from above, and I didn’t have the vision of who was under the tent, and the criminals are always there under the tent. They shot them thinking they were the outlaws. When they saw that they had hit the children, they worried and despaired and tried to provide relief in their own way. But then they saw that they had made a mistake, they even came to apologize, but we won’t accept their apology”, said Ludmila’s father, identified only as Wilson.

The Military Police informed, through a note, that “it is accompanying and collaborating with the Civil Police investigations, including making available, voluntarily, the weapons of the military police officers who were involved in the occurrence.”

The Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF) is in charge of investigating and clarifying the circumstances in which the shots that hit Gabriela, Kevin and Ludmila took place.

The boy was buried this Friday (7), around 4 pm, at the Carlos Sampaio Cemetery, in Nova Iguaçu. According to the organization Fogo Cruzado, Kevin Lucas dos Santos Silva was the first child killed by a stray bullet this year.

