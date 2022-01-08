Abel pressures and Leila Pereira fights with Porto for a contract valued at R$19 million

After hiring goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielder Eduard Atuesta, forward Rafael Navarro and forwarding the arrival of defensive midfielder Jailson, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros want another defender and a center forward, which fit the financial standard of the São Paulo team to close the cast of the 2022 season.

Although he wants a defender who plays on the left side of the field, Anderson Barros can bring another right-handed defender, but who knows how to play very well on the left side: Carlos Salcedo. The 28-year-old experienced player plays for Tigres, in Mexico, and is interested in playing for the Greatest Champion in Brazil. The interest in the professional began when a Brazilian businessman went to Anderson Barros and informed the director from Palma that the veteran would like to leave Mexican football.

According to the Mexican portal Transfer Liga MX, Palmeiras, led by Anderson Barros, has already started negotiations with the Tigres board, which is asking for 3 million to release the player who has a contract with the world vice-champion until December 2022. Leila has already made it clear that she will do everything possible to meet the needs of Abel Ferreira and Salcedo is seen as a great market opportunity at the Soccer Academy.

The Mexican has apparently shown a lot of desire to play for the São Paulo team. Every Friday (7), Mexicano has interacted with the crowd that sings and vibrates on social media. The player has been enjoying the publications both on Instagram and on twitter that fans have been asking for him to sign.

The big obstacle is that Porto, from Portugal, is also interested in buying Salcedo. The tendency is for the telenovela to be resolved before the 24th, the deadline Alviverde has to register its athletes for the World Cup. In addition to the Mexican, Leila Pereira e Barros has defender Segovia, from Independiente Del Valle, and Marcos Rojo, from Boca Juniors, on their radar.