Rio de Janeiro – The singer Adriana Calcanhoto and the actress Maitê Proença appeared in a rare record together on New Year’s Eve 2022. In the image, the couple is with a group of friends at the turn of the year, in a house in Angra dos Reis, in Costa Verde do Rio de Janeiro.

The record was published by the producer José Mauricio Machline, who is Maitê’s ex-boyfriend and was responsible for the union of the girlfriends, in his profile on social networks.

Adriana Calcanhoto and Maitê Proença appear together in a rare record with friends. The singer encourages the New Year's Eve meeting with her girlfriend and friends, in Angra dos Reis (RJ). Among the guests was the actor Guilherme Weber.

Among the guests was the actor Guilherme Weber. In another Instagram post by Giovanna Machline, Adriana appears with her guitar and playing one of her hit songs, Vambora, for the group.

“Inaugurating 2022 like this can only be a sign that what lies ahead is beautiful and inspiring. That’s what I always wish you all with love and health!!! Happy New Year!!! Thank you @adrianacalcanhotto“, wrote the couple’s friend on the networks.

Adriana Calcanhoto, 56, was already married to filmmaker Suzana de Moraes, who died in 2015 of cancer. They stayed together for 26 years. Maitê Proença, 63, was married to businessman and politician Paulo Marinho, with whom he had a daughter, Maria.