Adson speaks in honor for surpassing the numbers of Pedrinho and Malcom and projects 2022 for Corinthians

The 2022 season is being highly anticipated by those who follow Corinthians. In addition to the expectations of competing for titles and good performances from the reinforcements, there is hope of seeing more minutes from the boys who rose from the base and make up the squad. Adson, who in his first year surpassed Malcolm and Pedrinho’s numbers in their debut seasons, is one of those cases.

In this year that begins, the team commanded by Sylvinho competes in the Campeonato Paulista, Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. The combination of all these competitions could generate the possibility of Timão taking the field 76 times. With the hectic schedule, Adson could gain minutes with an eventual cast from the cast.

With three goals scored and three assists, the 21-year-old has been present in Corinthians’ 12 wins, five draws and seven defeats. His debut was in March, at the State, but he managed to find his place in the Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, completing 24 matches.

Namely, Pedrinho, in his first season, made 20 games and one goal. Malcolm, meanwhile, contributed two goals in 24 games. Both Terrão’s revelations followed their careers in international football and, for Adson, it’s a reason for great joy to surpass the numbers of other base athletes.

“It’s an honor for me to be able to maintain the same rhythm as two of the great players that Corinthians have revealed in recent years, mainly Pedrinho. I never hid the admiration I have for him from anyone. I see many of his characteristics, like mine: skill, left leg and submission. I’m very happy to continue representing those who come from the base of the club”, he said.

For 2022, the dreams continue. The midfielder reported that he hopes to continue building his career in the first team at Parque São Jorge and that he is excited about what lies ahead.

“Last year was a very special season for me. I had the opportunity to make my debut as a Corinthians professional and have game sequences, which were valuable for my professional growth. My expectations are high for 2022. The cast was strengthened with the arrival of big names and this required an even greater evolution on my part. I want to contribute a lot to Corinthians since that beginning in Paulistão and increase the numbers for 2021”, finished.

