After a supposed kiss with Bruno Montaleone, Mariana Rios says: ‘I get famous and I don’t even lie in bed’ | celebrities

Published 07/01/2022 5:07 PM

Rio – Mariana Rios spoke this Friday, through her Instagram Stories, about the rumors that she would have exchanged kisses with actor Bruno Monteleone during a party in Fernando de Noronha. In a series of videos, the actress confessed that she was bothered by the news.

“I’m not much for talking about my personal life, but now I felt a certain need, because now it’s bothering me a little. For some time now my name has been coming out saying ‘Mariana is leaving’, ‘Mariana was seen kissing’… There isn’t a photo, a test and every hour they put me with a different person”, she complained.

Soon after, Mariana reinforced that she hasn’t been involved with anyone for a while. “I haven’t been with anyone in a long time. I’m taking a trip with a bunch of friends. I went to a party, danced forró with more than 20 people, all my friends, and suddenly we can’t even do that, because if you dance, does it mean that you’ve already kissed the person?”, he wanted to know. “It’s really annoying, because sometimes there’s a story related to someone who is suddenly with someone else and I’m in the middle of this mess. Stop Please. Just stop! Wow, I keep getting famous and I don’t even lie down in bed”, he concluded.