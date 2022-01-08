After an invasion of fans and threats to players, Bahia will use images to file a complaint with the police | bahia

+ See more news about Bahia

The club will use the footage of Dade, who is filming the entire training, to trigger the police. In addition to the images of the invasion, Bahia will use the videos and photos that have been circulating on social media. From the videos that circulate on the internet, it is possible to hear some threats to players. In one of them, the fan says:

– We’ll be sniffling all over you. He’s going to look for residence, he’s going to come here directly with the buzu.

– Either go in love or go in pain – adds another.

At a certain moment of the protest, President Guilherme Bellintani is seen together with the athletes. It is possible to hear a fan speak directly to the manager:

– You have to be a man, you have to have balls because this p… this is Bahia.

According to Bahia, fans did not ask for authorization to enter the CT. The club claims that the members of the organization entered the Tricolor City, spoke with the players and left. Through a note, the club regretted what had happened.

Check out the note from the Bahia about the invasion of the crowd