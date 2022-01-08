After an invitation from Atlético-MG, Castanhal, club from Pará, offers a contract for goalkeeper Tomate | football

Castanhal offered a contract to Tomate, goalkeeper of Andirá-AC, who drew attention in a match against Atlético-MG, for the Copa SP Júnior. The president of the club from Pará, Helinho, confirmed that he has called the player to join the Aurinegra team.

-We are interested. We made the invitation, even because of the situation that was created. We were sensitive to what happened to Tomate. Castanhal has this methodology of giving opportunities to boys, a team that has always valued the base a lot. I found it necessary to make the invitation. If you accept, you will be very welcome. He will have the opportunity to work with us and, who knows, to pursue his future here.

Tomate goalkeeper, from Andirá, cries after substitution

The young Eduardo Filgueira da Silva, known as Tomate, was the character of the week. In less than a day, he had more than 400,000 followers on Instagram. The goalkeeper’s unexpected fame came from a fact that occurred in a match between Andirá-AC and Atlético-MG, for the second round of Group 4 of Copinha.

The player had been doing a good match, making important saves that were helping the team from Acre to draw against Galo. However, at 17 minutes into the second half, after the referee awarded a penalty in favor of Atlético-MG, the Andirá-AC coach decided to replace Tomate by Carlos, who is only 15 years old, in the hope that he could defend the charge.

On the penalty, Rubens converted and opened the scoring for Atlético-MG, leading Tomate to cry on the bench. The image of the athlete in tears reverberated throughout the country, causing a stir in many people. Through social networks, players supported the goalkeeper, such as Brazilian national team striker Richarlison, who commented in one of the boy’s publications.

