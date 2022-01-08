After confusion, organized by Corinthians requests fans to play in Copinha

Gaviões da Fiel published a note aimed at fans for the game of Corinthians who go to the team’s games in Cup, in São José dos Campos, this Friday, at 9:45 pm (Brasilia). After confusion at the debut, the organizers recommended that the fans arrive at the stadium in advance.

In Timão’s first game, which ended in a victory over Resende-RJ by 2 to 1, some fans had a disagreement with the Military Police during the entrance to the Martins Pereira Stadium. The place had more audience than expected.

The police, in turn, used pepper gas. After the melee, the duel resumed about ten minutes later.

Leader of group 15 of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, Corinthians returns to the field this Friday, when it faces River-PI.

Check out the full note below:

Attention fans and associates of Gaviões da Fiel Torcida

After the episode in the game between CORINTHIANS x Resende-RJ, at the debut of the SP Football Junior Cup, last Tuesday (4), involving fans and the Military Police of the city of São José dos Campos-SP, we inform you that we have been informed that the opening of the gates will take place two hours before the game. It is worth noting that the Martins Pereira stadium has a capacity for only 10,000 fans, a number well below the Corinthians crowd.

Thus, according to the guidance of the event organizers together with the PM, after exceeding the stadium’s capacity limit, the gates will be closed.

In case of conflict or episodes of this nature, the entity GAVIÕES DA FIEL will be punished for the next games.

Therefore, we ask that you arrive at the stadium early, get comfortable in order to avoid conflicts that could harm our fans and also our Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

