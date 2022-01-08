After controversy and the end of his relationship with Maiara, Fernando Zor sends a message on the web

Fernando Zor posted a click on the web and sent a sincere message after recent controversies

Fernando Zor (37) started the weekend sending a message like that on their social networks!

This Saturday morning, 08, the country singer, from the duo with Sorocaba (41) posted a click on his Instagram account and talked about people opining on other people’s lives.

“You’re the only person in the world who knows the whole truth about your life, so everything others say or think about you is their problem, not yours.” he wrote in the caption of the publication.

In the comments, the musician received the support of his internet users: “exactly”, “perfect”, “fact”, “I’m with you”, were just a few of the messages he received.

The singer mahara (33) of the duo with marisa (33) used social media to make a report by talking openly about the end of her relationship with singer Fernando Zor.

