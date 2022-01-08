After Covid’s explosion of cases, CBF will tighten protocols in games

× Photo: EBC

With the explosion of Covid cases in the country, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will tighten sanitary protocols for games in 2022, says CNN.

The first new feature of the regulation, which should be announced in the coming days, is the return of the requirement to present RT-PCR tests for entry into stadiums. In the last months of 2021, it was only necessary to show that you were fully immunized against Covid to watch the games.

The president of the National Football Doctors Commission (CNMF) and member of the CBF committee, Jorge Pagura, told the broadcaster that the procedures performed on athletes should also undergo changes:

“We ended last year in total peace of mind. But now the scenario has changed and the current protocol no longer works. […] We are studying to create a specific vaccination passport for players, where a database can check if the athlete is correctly immunized and, consequently, released to compete in the match. Antigen tests on athletes will also be intensified.”

Next Tuesday (11), members of the CNMF and top hats of the entity should meet at the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio, to discuss the final details of the new protocol.

