After deleting photos with pregnant girlfriend, Jesus drives away rumors about breakup – 08/01/2022

Striker Gabriel Jesus, of the Brazilian team and Manchester City, England, surprised the fans, this Friday afternoon (7), by having supposedly deleted some photos with Raiane Lima, who is expecting a son of the striker, on Instagram. After rumors about the couple’s breakup reached England, the player soothed fans.

“We’re not done for a moment and we’re fine,” Raiane wrote in an Instagram story post. The post, also shared by Gabriel, shows the couple lying together on a bed. With more than 328,000 followers on the platform, Raiane currently has only six images on the network, and none of them with the beloved.

Previously, it was common for the Pernambuco influencer to disclose romantic moments with Jesus in her profile. She also posted a snapshot of her tummy evolution. “Mommy loves you so much,” she said. Gabriel also calmed the fans’ spirits by appearing in another photo with his beloved, declaring himself to her.