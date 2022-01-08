After Evergrande, Chinese real estate giant enters financial crisis; understand | Economy

Olivia Alonso/iG China’s real estate market could be affected by Shimão crisis

Are we facing a new Evergrande? A day after Chinese property developer Shimao defaulted on debt payments, the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended trading in several of the group’s bonds, raising fears that a cash crunch would spread more widely across the country. weakened real estate sector in the country.

In Hong Kong, Shimao shares fell 7% on Friday.

According to the British newspaper Financial Times, the sharp falls in the developer’s shares led to the temporary suspension of the company’s investment grade rating. One of the few in the industry in China still recommended to investors.

The interruption of Shimao’s shares trading on the Chinese Stock Exchange came after the release of a letter to investors by China Credit Trust, a company that raised trust financing on behalf of the group, in which it reported that one of the units of the merged company had defaulted after lose a payment of 645 million Rmb ($103 million).

In response, Shimao said it was in talks about payment and that the matter would not affect its other debts.

China’s real estate sector, once one of the most prosperous in the world, has been a source of concern since real estate giant Evergrande defaulted.

Domino effect

The turmoil in the Evergrande group, which also has operations in other sectors, had a “domino effect” and shortly afterwards it was rival Fantasia Holdings’ turn to default on payment to creditors of $206 million for a bond that expired in early October.

Shimao’s plight suggests that China’s real estate troubles, which have mostly affected companies with riskier credit ratings such as Evergrande and Kaisa Group, could spread to higher-rated developers battling a drop in home sales and a loss of investor confidence.

In a statement released on Friday, a Shimao unit said that although it faced liquidity pressures, it has not defaulted on its public debt and is taking steps to increase sales of property and assets. However, the FT says, its bonds came under immediate focus in the offshore bond markets, where it borrowed $7 billion, compared to $19 billion from Evergrande.

A Shimao bond maturing in July fell to 49 cents on the dollar after having previously traded at more than 70 cents on the dollar.