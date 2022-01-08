After giving up on hiring Elkeson, Freeland presents a proposal to hire a striker from Ceará

After winning the Series B Brasileirão last season, Botafogo wants to make a good campaign in the elite of Brazilian football in 2022 and therefore is in the market looking for reinforcements to further strengthen the team of coach Enderson Moreira. Without Rafael Navarro, who transferred to Palmeiras, Glorioso is looking for a 9 shirt to replace the striker.

After seeing Elkeson, the board’s main dream to take charge of Alvinegro’s attack, ask for more than 300,000 monthly to return to General Severiano, conversations cooled off and Fogão’s directors are already in the market looking for a new option. And who is in the crosshairs of the high Rio dome is Cléber, from Ceará.

Botafogo, through its director, Eduardo Freeland, has already contacted both the striker’s representatives and the board of Ceará to present a proposal to the player. The information is from the reporter Venê Casagrande.

However, the negotiations must not proceed. That’s because the president of Ceará, Robinson Castro has already stated that he will not release his athlete who has a contract until 2024. In addition to being important in the squad, there is a difficulty in the market to find a player in that position.

“Will not. Will not walk. I won’t open it (when asked about the details of Botafogo’s offer) said the Ceara official, who nearly lent the striker to UAE football last year.