After Ômicron, world exceeds 300 million cases of Covid-19 – News

The official number of Covid-19 cases, undoubtedly underestimated, surpassed the barrier of 300 million this Friday (7), when all countries are fighting against the spread of the Ômicron variant and increasing vaccination campaigns.

According to AFP calculations based on official balance sheets, at least 300,042,439 cases of infection have been diagnosed since the WHO China office reported the onset of the disease in late December 2019.

The world, which has seen the number of cases increase since mid-December, two weeks after the discovery of the Ômicron variant in Botswana and South Africa, is currently facing a fourth wave with record infections.

The rise in contamination for the time being is not accompanied by a global increase in deaths.

In the United States, the Supreme Court on Friday analyzed challenges to President Joe Biden’s attempt to force millions of workers in the country to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“This is a pandemic in which nearly a million people have died,” recalled Judge Elena Kagan.

“It is by far the greatest public health hazard this country has faced in the last century. And this is the policy that most aims to prevent all this”, he added.

Scott Keller, a former Texas attorney general who represents business associations, said the rule requiring employees of companies with more than 100 people to be vaccinated would lead many workers to quit.

“It would cause permanent displacement of workers, which would affect our national economy,” Keller said.

After months of public appeals to people who are hesitant or reluctant to have injections, Biden increased the pressure in September.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is running out,” he said.

The Democratic president made vaccination mandatory for companies with 100 or more employees and for health care workers at institutions that receive federal funds.

Problems and restrictions

In Germany, given the Ômicron variant, access to restaurants and cafes will again be restricted, but the quarantine periods will be relaxed to avoid a possible stoppage in the country, announced Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

By January 15 at the latest, customers of restaurants, cafes and bars must, in addition to the vaccination or cure certificate, present a negative test carried out on the day. Those who have already received the third dose will not need to be tested.

In Austria, the head of government, Karl Nehammer, tested positive for Covid-19 despite three doses of the vaccine, but developed no symptoms, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron “completely” reaffirmed his controversial Tuesday (4) statements about the unvaccinated, whom he wants to “irritate” at a press conference at the Eliseu with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In India, a court rejected a request to cancel a major Hindu festival, despite fears that the mob could spread the epidemic, in a country marked by an increase in cases due to the Ômicron variant.

Hundreds of thousands of people will gather at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal from Saturday (8), during the Gangasagar Mela festival, to bathe on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the holy day of the Hindu calendar.

A doctor from Calcutta asked for a court order to ban the festival due to the health situation.

The number of new cases topped 100,000 on Friday, and authorities in several major cities imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

In Australia, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic spent this Friday (7), Orthodox Christmas Day, confined in Melbourne.

The world number 1, who was not vaccinated, was held back after his visa was canceled on the night of Wednesday (5) to Thursday, for not complying with strict conditions for entry into Australian territory due to the pandemic.

He will not be deported until next Monday (10), after a new hearing with a Melbourne judge.