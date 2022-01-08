After Patrick, another Inter midfielder could be signed by São Paulo

Colorado has been changing its cast photography since the arrival of the new coach for the season.

The transfer market in Brazilian football remains heated. With just over 15 days left for the ball to roll officially in the main state teams, the clubs continue to make moves to strengthen their squads. At Inter, coach Cacique Medina was confirmed and forward Wesely Moraes announced, but some situations in the squad are ahead of schedule.

Midfielder Patrick is one of the players who will leave Clube do Povo. With a transfer practically agreed to São Paulo, Pantera may have the company of another International midfielder at Morumbi: according to information on the site Sports Gazette, Rodrigo Dourado could be a Tricolor player from São Paulo in 2022.

The negotiation should not proceed in an easy way, as Inter believes it can make a good sale of the 27-year-old defensive midfielder that, even with ups and downs in Beira-Rio, was the starting point for coach Diego Aguirre for most of the 2021 season. The clubs, which are maintaining a good relationship, they will also have to negotiate among themselves the defensive midfielder Liziero, who will arrive on loan in Porto Alegre.

Patrick is very close to being announced by São Paulo, but the negotiations are unrelated. Inter understands that the Golden Cycle can be ended, yes, but in case of a good proposal coming from Brazilian football or abroad.