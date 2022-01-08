After sale, Pão de Açúcar auctions Extra Hiper equipment

Yadunandan Singh

Credit: Disclosure/Twitter

Auctioned goods range from gondolas to industrial stoves (Credit: Divulgation/ Twitter)

After selling Extra Hiper to the Assaí chain, Pão de Açúcar will auction off what is left of its stores in early 2022. These will be goods such as security items, air conditioning, industrial stoves, among others.

The auctions will take place through the Superbid platform and will receive bids until next Wednesday (12), that can be done through this link.. There are opportunities in the south, southeast and midwest and northeast regions. There will be 21 lots, totaling more than 30 thousand items and the bids range from R$118 thousand to R$940 thousand.

+A blue plan for Sugarloaf Mountain

In November, the network carried out a large stock-out of what was left of its products, before closing the stores.

Extra hypermarkets will no longer exist in Brazil. Pão de Açúcar’s strategy, with the sale of stores to Assaí, is to consolidate itself in the cash-and-carry business, offering wholesale products in retail.

Of the 103 Extra Hiper stores, 71 will be transformed into Assaí and the others will become supermarkets of the brand, which will continue to exist, as well as mini-markets and e-commerce.

The deal was closed in October last year for R$5.2 billion.

