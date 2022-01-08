Allison makes two, Inter beats Portuguesa and advances first in Copinha – 07/01/2022

Inter won the Portuguesa, today (7), and guaranteed a place in the next stage of the Copa São Paulo. With two goals from Allison, Colorado made it 2-1, for the second round of group 25, in Mogi das Cruzes. Yan scored the goal for Portuguesa.

The victory left the team from Rio Grande do Sul with six points and confirmed the advance in first place in the bracket. União Mogi is in second place, with two points. São Raimundo-RR and Portuguesa each have one point.

The last round will be on Monday (10). Colorado takes on União Mogi and Portuguesa faces São Raimundo-RR.

Allison is featured

With two goals and a very interesting offensive move, Allison was the highlight of the game. In the first one, he appeared in the area to head for Portuguesa’s network. In the second, he got a rebound from the goalkeeper’s defense in the penalty charged by Pedrinho.

“I wanted to thank you for the opportunity to play a Copinha. I scored two goals and dedicated it to my mom, dad and my girlfriend. I wanted to thank you for rooting for me from so far away,” he said after the first half.

Inter bet on strong collective

Inter bet on collective strength. With the same exit ideas and offensive presence shown in the previous game — adopting three players behind in the exit and freeing the right flank Bernardo to join the middle players — the team from Rio Grande do Sul was efficient and dominant.

Bernardo’s departure from the flank worked early in the match, when he received it from Lucca and made a beautiful cross for the opening goal.

And even though they had moments without possession and retreating, Colorado was safe in their movements and showed firmness throughout the match.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul started the game with: Lucas Flores; Bernardo, João Pedro, Tiago Guth and Lucas Ryan; Bizescki, Gustavo, Jonathan, Pedrinho and Allison; Lucca.

Match chronology

Inter opened the scoring at seven minutes into the first half and expanded at 43 minutes into the opening stage. Both goals were by Allison. Portuguesa scored before the first minute of the second half with a goal by Yan.