Amazon and Stellantis Make Agreement to Develop Connected Car and Implement Electric Vans in Retail Logistics – Small Business Big Business

THE Amazon and the Stellantis, a European automotive group, signed a partnership with the aim of developing vehicles with software from Amazon in the panels and for the implementation of electric vans in the logistics network of the giant from technology.

Partner expands big tech’s efforts to gain a better position in the transport industry and helps European automaker reduce its distance to Tesla (Photo: Disclosure)

Amazon will be the first customer of the new line of electric vans, scheduled for launch in 2023, from Stellantis. The companies said they plan to put thousands of Stellantis Ram ProMaster units on the road every year.

The agreements expand Amazon’s efforts to gain a greater foothold in the transportation industry and could help Stellantis bridge the gap between it and Tesla in developing vehicles with sophisticated entertainment capabilities and based on cloud-connected data processing software .

The announcement was made at CES, the largest technology fair in the world, which takes place in Las Vegas, this Wednesday.

“We are inventing solutions that will help Stellantis accelerate connected, personalized in-vehicle experiences so that every moment in motion is smart, safe and personalized for every occupant. Together, we will lay the groundwork for Stellantis to transform itself from a traditional assembler into a global leader in software-oriented development and engineering,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

Focus on ‘infoentertainment’

Amazon and Stellantis have said they will work together to develop software for the infotainment systems on the STLA SmartCockpit digital cabin platform for Stellantis vehicles that will begin shipping in 2024.

The technology will be installed in electric vehicles equipped with autonomous resources, at a time when the industry is moving away from conventional engines.

“By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, we will transform our vehicles into personalized living spaces and improve the overall customer experience, making our vehicles the most desirable and captivating place to be, even when not driving,” said the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares.

Stellantis also said it will use Amazon’s Alexa technology for voice-controlled features, “navigation, vehicle maintenance, e-commerce marketplaces and payment services.”

