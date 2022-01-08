Ambev’s share (ABEV3) falls amid data of drop in production and suspension of carnival

(Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) — Shares of brewery Ambev (ABEV3) fall for the eighth session in São Paulo this Thursday, the longest sequence of lows since last June and with a devaluation of 1.60% (at R$ 14.77) in the closing today, amid data showing a drop in production and with several announcements suspending street carnivals in cities across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Morgan Stanley signaled a drop in the production of alcoholic beverages in Brazil in November, citing IBGE data, which pointed to a decline of 11% compared to the same month last year.

“The data surprised us negatively” considering the recovery of the so-called on-trade channel, which includes bars, restaurants and events, according to analyst Ricardo Alves wrote in a report.

Earlier this week, the city of Rio de Janeiro announced the cancellation of the Carnival blocks for the second consecutive year. São Paulo, Recife and Olinda did the same. “Cancellation of street carnivals weighs heavily on Ambev: less consumption, less billing on the street,” said Felipe Vella, equity analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

The country celebrates Carnival on February 28th and March 1st. Brazil has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since Sept. 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 27,267 were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 22,351,104, according to data from the Ministry of Health released on January 5th. States and the Federal District applied 330,104,936 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, according to the latest local data.

