Ameca humanoid robot can talk and have facial expressions – News

the humanoid robot Ameca is one of the highlights of CES 2022, considered the largest technology event in the world, which takes place in Las Vegas, USA. This week, videos of the machine talking and interacting with the public went viral on the internet.

“We designed Ameca to be as human as possible on the move,” says Morgan Roe, of British company Engineered Arts.

The Ameca robot was designed to be an artificial intelligence and machine learning platform that stores data in the cloud, and for that it needs to have an efficient interaction with people. Those responsible for the project say that the resemblance to humans can help in the acceptance of the general public to have equipment like this close by.

Images of the CES audience interacting with the machine show their interest in talking to the robot and testing what skills can be exploited. The look closer to the image of a human, by the way, facilitates coexistence and favors the use of technology.

“We’ve all seen humanoid robots in movies mix with humans. It will happen. I’m pretty sure it will. But we’re talking at least a decade, probably two, before a humanoid robot can walk safely and live among humans “, completes Roe.

VIDEO: Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show. Human-like robots are showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We’ve designed Ameca to be as human-like as possible in movement,” says Morgan Roe, from Britain-based Engineered Arts pic.twitter.com/5483b2e00x — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 6, 2022

The high-end creation still doesn’t have the ability to walk, despite having legs. This would be a more complex skill than reproducing a voice or using a camera to identify objects, but it’s not out of the plans of the British company, which should work on it soon.

For now, what can be done is to use the robot only in parts, that is, in a modular way. If necessary, it is possible to interact only with the machine head or with one of the arms, for example.