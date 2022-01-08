Amid rumors that she will be at BBB22, Aline Campos poses in a neon green bikini

Aline Fields, ex-Riscado, enchanted internet users on his social networks this Thursday (6th). The beauty shared a click during a boat ride and big body impressed.

On record, the model posed in a neon green bikini and the curves of her body impressed her followers. “What a perfect GIFT,” she said in the caption of the publication.

“A goddess in paradise,” wrote one follower. “Two wonders of landscape, everything perfect. Congratulations”, drooled one Internet user. “Aline, what a wonderful body that is”, praised an admirer.

made a reflection

Recently, Aline Campos went to her social networks to reflect on her phases. In a video posted on her Instagram, the model appeared removing her megahair and took the opportunity to talk about her self-image:

“This is Aline. In fact, one of the Alines. This Aline is part of a pattern created by society that for many years has been strengthened by having gained the acceptance of the majority. Most of them are still very attached to the outside because they can’t see themselves from the inside, either out of fear or because they don’t want to leave their comfort zone”, she began. “This Aline was very happy and still exists, but today she knows the time to come and go, as well as being aligned with the higher Aline consciousness that vibrates within her. This Aline never leaves for good, but today she never puts herself in front of the real Aline, who vibrates from the inside out, without being afraid or worried about what they will find”, he concluded.

new phase of your career

It is worth mentioning that recently Aline Riscado took everyone by surprise by announcing the change of name to Aline Campos. In an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, the model who is quoted by BBB22, she said that she is focused on the projects of actress and presenter.

“From this new phase, expect an Aline with the same essence, but more and more flowering each day. Like FIELDS of sunflowers, who receive energy from the creative source and are happy, grateful and beautiful to simply have the opportunity to exist. I am artistically focused on my acting and presenter projects. I have some big projects for this year and the beginning of next year. My peak will be when Aline Campos dies and ends its cycle in this existence”, she said.