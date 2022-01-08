Amparo is the 1st city in São Paulo to implement quarantine rules in 2022 after an increase in Covid-19 cases

Trade closed in quarantine (Photo: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil)

The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases after the holiday season, amid the omicron variant – known for its greater transmissibility – has generated greater concern among governments around the world and led to new measures of social isolation.

In São Paulo, the city of Amparo is the first in the state to re-impose quarantine rules after the increase in the number of cases of the disease. Announced on Thursday (5), the measures will be adopted during the period from 7 to 31 January.

According to the city of Amparo, there are 194 people with Covid-19 in the city, undergoing treatment. The number represents an increase of 1,112.50% compared to last week.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Decree 6.440, published on Thursday (6), prohibits any activity that may lead to agglomeration. The organization of parties, events and social gatherings, whether in a public or private space for collective use, with or without access to the general public, cannot take place.

On the 7th, 8th and 9th, there will be exceptions for events in buffets, complying with all health recommendations, and without spaces for crowds, such as a dance floor or clubs.

The document also prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages, after 11 pm, on public roads (squares, streets, parks), even if it is on the sidewalk of a commercial establishment, bar, restaurant and/or snack bar.

The 23:00 hours will also be the closing time of commercial activities with face-to-face service. The standard calls for the closing of the entry of consumers at 10 pm and tolerance of another hour at the establishment.

Those who break the rules will be subject to fines. People who consume alcoholic beverages after 11 pm in a public area will be fined R$1,500. If there are groups of people, the drink supplier has a double penalty (R$ 3 thousand).

It is prohibited to rent properties for season, vacation, events and parties, as well as agglomerations in residential properties of people who do not belong to the family nucleus, that is, parties, celebrations, meetings and other events that cause agglomeration. Fines are R$6,000 for the owner and R$3,000 for the tenant.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Covid-19 around the world

The omicron variant, first detected in South Africa in November, has been the global “engine” of the new wave of infections due to its greater transmissibility.

This Thursday, Brazil registered the first official death by the new variant. The 68-year-old victim was admitted to a hospital in the city of Aparecida de Goiânia.

Argentina, for example, broke the fifth (6) record for Covid cases with 109,000 infections in a single day. The record tally of 109,608 in the middle of the summer holiday season, with tourist centers teeming with travelers, however, has not translated into a similar exponential rise in Covid-related deaths, which totaled 40, according to the government.

The United States, in turn, registered 1 million new cases of Covid-19 on Monday (3), a world record and the first time a country has reached the mark in a single day, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

The current wave, however, does not appear to be associated with an increase in deaths, which may be related to the high rates of vaccination seen in many countries affected by omicron.