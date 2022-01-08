Anac prohibits Itapemirim from resuming airline ticket sales | Economy

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) prohibited this Friday (7), through a precautionary measure, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) from resuming the sale of airline tickets until the company adopts corrective action measures.

Among the measures required by Anac are the re-accommodation of passengers, full refund of the airline ticket to consumers and a response to customers regarding all complaints registered on the consumer.gov.br platform.

On December 17, the company suspended all operations, leaving thousands of passengers without flights before Christmas.

On the date ITA stopped its activities, Anac had already suspended the Air Operator Certificate (COA) and the immediate sale of tickets.

At the time, the company justified the suspension of activities due to an “internal restructuring”.

On Tuesday (4), the Public Ministry of São Paulo asked the Court to declare the bankruptcy of Viação Itapemirim and the group ITA Transportes Aéreos. The request also included the blocking of the company’s owner’s assets.

The prosecution said managers ditched the bus company to create the airline, which is now suspended.