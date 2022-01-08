André breaks silence about Sport’s departure: “I couldn’t be a nanny, director and still score a goal” | sport

André’s words describe a silent farewell. They represent the exact moment when the striker crossed the gates of CT do Sport, in Guabiraba, for the last time – in September of last year. He has remained silent ever since. Three months later, the shirt 90 breaks the silence about the troubled passage through Ilha do Retiro.

“I think this time was the last time. Unfortunately. Also because I’m not a boy anymore. I’m 31 years old and I want to look for other paths. I won’t say I’ll never come back, but as a player I think it’s very complicated. a different function.” says the attacker, in an exclusive interview with the ge.

1 of 3 André, Sport forward, during a game against Grêmio — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press André, Sport forward, during a game against Grêmio — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

André remained silent because he had not yet signed the termination of his contract with Sport. Says he didn’t want to cause trouble. It came out in October, in the midst of the crisis experienced by the club. At that time, he spoke with coach Gustavo Florentín and with the board, in addition to the president himself (but by phone).

“It was a tense day. I don’t think people really believed what I was talking about. But the decision was made.” says Andrew.

The details of André’s break with Sport

There, the center forward replayed in his head the last four months he had lived on Ilha do Retiro. A passage marked by drops in income, changes in the board and mistakes in the football department.

“It ended up being a bit of a relief to be coming to my house. I think because of everything that was happening, because of the upset. Because of the things they were talking about. .”

2 of 3 Thiago Neves and André Sport x Atlético-GO — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Thiago Neves and André Sport x Atlético-GO — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport

The decision to leave Sport

André arrived at Sport in May, under the then president Milton Bivar. Since that moment, it has followed the resignation of the president, the entry of a provisional president and the arrival of new elections (in July).

– I didn’t know the president, he’s already resigned. I had made a sacrifice to go to Sport, then I had to make another one, which was 30% more (of wages). Some people didn’t want to and then I, as one of the leaders, and other people had to convince them to accept. It was all very exhausting.

The board made an agreement with the cast, in August of last year, to “suspend” 30% of salaries until the end of the season. The amounts must be paid now at the beginning of the year.

“You can’t do everything at the same time. Take care of off-field, play soccer. That’s what I told the staff. I wasn’t managing to be a nanny, director and still score. So I was getting in the way. It was hurting me and not to harm the club, I preferred to leave.”

Nelo Campos and Thiago Neves announce an agreement that suspends 30% of the salaries of the Leão cast

The outburst: “We need a president”

The center forward’s problems, however, started much earlier. André’s first public demonstration took place on July 7, after the tie with Atlético-GO. The attacker complained of lies and asked for the arrival of a new president, when the club had a provisional agent.

There, Sport awaited the new elections. The board had disclosed the payment of back wages to the cast, and the players went to social media to deny the story. The episode had an impact on André’s routine.

– Directors were upset, board members were upset. But I just told the truth. It turned out that another director didn’t talk to me anymore and they started saying things that weren’t true about me and Thiago (Neves).

REMEMBER: In the midst of the crisis, André complains about lies at Sport and says: “We need a new president”

“We need a new president” – André on the back wages situation

Backstage with Thiago Neves

Thiago Neves and André were roommates at Sport. They took on leadership roles in Ilha do Retiro and – in the center forward’s view – ended up suffering the consequences.

On September 14, Thiago Neves responded to fans’ criticisms on social media about the tumultuous environment after the defeat by Internacional. He said he even bought showers, physiotherapy equipment and even fruit. The midfielder agreed to leave Sport six days after the outburst. And Andrew followed suit two weeks later.

– The big problem is that we wanted to create a club with a different mentality than what people were trying to impose. And then it generates conflict. Ended up wearing out. I still managed to hold Thiago for another month. Because if it were up to him… When they started to say that we were creating cliques, it was the height for me. Because then it enters a part of character.

Thiago Neves leaves Sport after passing ups and downs

André’s departure became public on October 1st. At that time, Sport had confirmed the error in the entries of the last four reinforcements hired and was investigating a suspicion of irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique. It ran the risk of losing 17 points in Serie A, in a lawsuit later filed by the STJD.

“I remember there was a meeting and we didn’t know if the coach continued or not. Everyone was very discouraged, because if we lost the points they were practically relegated. I wanted to come home. It was affecting me, so I wanted to rest.”

3 of 3 André training for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife André training for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

André left Sport with two goals scored in 20 matches. He says that the backstage got in the way, but he recognizes his own drop in income.

– I couldn’t perform in the best way. I don’t think you can shirk responsibility. I played I think 60% of the championship. So I have to include myself yes.

Three months after André left, the team ended up being relegated to Serie B at the Brazilian Nationals. Destination built little by little on Ilha do Retiro and that the club seeks to change in 2022.