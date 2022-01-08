Andressa Urach asks for money to pay card bill

Last Thursday (6), Andressa Urach asked fans to help him pay his credit card bill.

It is worth remembering that Andressa abandoned her artistic career to dedicate herself exclusively to her family. However, the model is experiencing financial problems.

“Anyone who can and wants to help me pay my card bill this month,” wrote Andressa Urach, who even put in her pin key for transfers.

Pregnant with her second child, Andressa countered her followers who suggested she turn to her first child, 17-year-old Arthur, for help.

“I don’t ask for anything for him. I do things for him, I do things for my husband. I don’t like to keep asking. And because I didn’t ask, it’s one of the fights my husband has with me,” said Andressa Urach.

Also last Thursday (6), Andressa revealed that she is going through another crisis in her marriage to Thiago Lopes. The model revealed that her credit card was maxed out.

“I’m in a slight crisis in my marriage because I spend. I can’t have money or limit on the card. It’s the 6th today, and I don’t have a limit anymore. I need to pay. I said: ‘My God, what am I going to sell?’ There are a lot of things at home that I don’t use, I’m going to sell them, make an Urach thrift store to help my husband”, she said.